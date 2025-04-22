Leicestershire’s new High Sheriff is officially sworn in

High Sheriff Stephen Bryan JP (centre) and dignitaries.

The new High Sheriff of Leicestershire has officially taken office.

Stephen Bryan JP was sworn in at the traditional Handover and Declaration Ceremony held at The Guildhall in Leicester earlier this month.

In front of around 100 guests and dignitaries, Mr Bryan swore his oath of allegiance to the Crown and received the badge of office by outgoing High Sheriff, John Chatfeild-Roberts.

Mr Bryan said his focus would be on homelessness, youth entrepreneurship and road safety.

His nominated charities for the year will be Frog Island based children’s education charity Warning Zone and the Leicestershire and Rutland Community Foundation.

Along with five other High Sheriffs in the East and West Midlands, he will also be supporting the Air Ambulance Service.

Mr Bryan said: “I am committed to fostering a culture of giving back, underscoring my belief that volunteering can be a lifelong endeavour with profound personal and societal benefits. I will endeavour to serve to the absolute best of my ability, and I hope to be able to use the influence of the role to make connections, convene meetings and create synergies between organisations across the City and County.”

Outgoing High Sheriff Mr Chatfeild-Roberts spoke of fondly of his former role and called for a minute’s silence to remember Tim Hercock, High Sheriff in 2019/20, who was killed in a quad bike accident in July last year.

He recalled some of the highlights of his year, including the Sheriff’s Shindig and Melton Proms and the appointment of the first Honorary Recorder of Leicester, His Honour Judge Tim Spencer KC, by the city council.

Mr Bryan thanked attendees and the National Anthem was sung.