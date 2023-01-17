Leicestershire writers' group run by a survivor of childhood sexual violence has been commended

Writing is proving a powerful tool for survivors of childhood sexual abuse in Leicester.

A creative writing club in Leicestershire run by a survivor of childhood sexual violence has been commended by Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews.

Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland PCC Mr Matthews granted just over £6,000 to Leicester charity Quetzal which provides free counselling to women affected by sexual abuse in childhood. The grant will fund a project to help the women to launch their own peer support groups like the Quetzal Creative Writers Club which encourages women to heal through writing.

PCC Matthews said: “Ensuring victims and survivors of crime receive the support they need to move on from trauma is very important to me.

“Survivors are well-placed to meet the needs of other survivors and, as this writing group has shown, providing a safe space where people can share experiences with those who understand, and have lived through abuse, can be both life-changing and inspiring for other survivors.”

The weekly sessions explore topics such as addiction, trauma recovery and growth and have included two workshops with authors Deviki Patel and Elizabeth Shane.

One member said: “The writing group is a place for me to express myself, to think ahead as well as being present in the past; it is a time to offload and clear a space in my head. That’s what writing is about. When I have too much in my head, I am putting it on paper. It allows me to have a clear mind.”

Another organisation funded by the project is Survivors Voices which delivers training and supervision to empower individuals affected by sexual abuse to run their own peer support groups.

Dr Marie Lefebvre, project facilitator, said: “Quetzal has been able to gain a deeper understanding survivors' aspirations, talents, and experience and how they can be nurtured to help support other women as they take steps towards recovery.”

