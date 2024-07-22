Leicestershire Trading Standards officer awarded accolade for work in illegal tobacco crackdown

Ali Walker, Phil Owen (CTSI) and TV presenter and former police officer Rav Wilding. Photo: Leicestershire County Council

A Trading Standards officer from Leicestershire has been crowned National Apprentice of the Year after leading a bid to tackle illegal tobacco.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ali Walker was given the accolade by the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) in recognition of her part in work to crack down on illicit tobacco and vape sales across Leicestershire.

She joined the council’s Trading Standards service in February 2022, after working as a probation officer for 10 years, and enrolled on the Regulatory Compliance apprenticeship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In September, Ali started working towards qualifications in other areas of work for which Trading Standards is responsible.

Making the award at the national conference, Duncan Stephenson from the CTSI said: “Judges were impressed by Ali’s work in tackling the supply of illegal tobacco. This included working in partnership with other enforcement agencies and resulted in issuing a £15,000 fine to a local trader and instigating the county’s first-ever closure after working closely with local police.

“Ali is now leading on a new project on Underage Sales, and she is always looking at alternative ways of tackling criminality.”

After receiving her award, a delighted Ali said: “I was shocked to win the award and still am. There are a lot of good apprentices doing a lot of good work in Trading Standards, so it’s just lovely that the team felt I deserved to be nominated – let alone win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For people who are new to, or considering, a career in Trading Standards, I would definitely recommend an apprenticeship. Trading Standards has such a huge remit, and the apprenticeship helps to give you a grounding in all the areas that we cover.

“Apprenticeships aren’t just for school leavers – I came from an established career in the Probation Service, which shows that apprenticeships are an option for people of all ages. The fact that Leicestershire Trading Standards offers apprenticeships also demonstrates the commitment that they have towards investing in and developing their staff.”

Cllr Deborah Taylor, cabinet member for regulatory services congratulated Ali Walker on her award and called it a ‘testament to her hard work and dedication’.

Visit www.leicestershire.gov.uk/jobs-and-volunteering/working-for-the-council for details of apprenticeship opportunities on offer at Leicestershire County Council.