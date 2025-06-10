Leicestershire road closure fees waived for events to mark VJ Day anniversary

Image: Edson Rosas/ Unsplash

Leicestershire residents planning street parties to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day can apply for free road closures.

Leicestershire County Council (LCC) has waived the usual road closure fee to make it easier for communities to commemorate the milestone anniversary of Victory over Japan Day on August 15.

In May, around 40 communities across Leicestershire took advantage of free applications to host street parties for the 80th anniversary of VE Day. The move proved to be very popular so it will be repeated for the upcoming VJ Day anniversary.

The leader of Leicestershire County Council, Cllr Dan Harrison, told the Mail: "The 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War is a significant moment. We are encouraging communities to come together to mark this special occasion, so we’ll be waiving road closure fees.

"If you are planning an event, such as a street party, you’ll need to let us know in good time, so that the necessary arrangements can be put in place.”

VJ Day, or Victory over Japan Day, marks the day Japan surrendered to the Allied forces, effectively ending World War II. This historic moment occurred on August 15, 1945, although the official signing of the surrender took place later on September 2, 1945.

More information and an application pack for a road closure between Friday 15 and Sunday 17 August is available at www.leicestershire.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/road-maintenance/plan-an-event/your-responsibilities

The deadline for applications is Friday June 27. Further enquiries can be submitted by emailing the events team at [email protected]