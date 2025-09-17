Leicestershire residents waiting ‘far too long’ for social care, inspectors warn

Leicestershire County Council.

Leicestershire residents are waiting “far too long” for adult social care, a report has found.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) made the findings as it said services offered by Leicestershire County Council required improvement.

In its report published today (Wednesday, September 17), CQC inspectors recognised the authority was “committed to getting people the right care and support for their needs”, but said this did not always “translate” into “timely access to effective services”. Staff told inspectors they were concerned over the “risks to [residents’] wellbeing” some of the delays created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leicestershire County Council has been told it has “shortfalls” in all but one of the nine categories inspected. The authority has been rated as “requires improvement” overall – the second lowest mark – following the watchdog’s visit in February this year.

Reform UK presses Government for more Leicestershire cash amid ‘mission impossible’ claims

Man suffers facial injuries in alleged fight near Leicester school

Council leaders have said that “improvements are already underway” and the number of people waiting has already reduced. It is now focusing on “stepping up” those improvements to “make sure people receive the best possible service in Leicestershire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors found that the authority had “ongoing waiting lists” for both care assessments and care reviews. In February, there were 768 people waiting for a Care Act assessment, up from 690 five months earlier, the report said. While the median wait was eight days, one person had been waiting 498 days for that assessment, the report stated.

Meanwhile, people were waiting up to 335 days for reviews, with the median again at eight days. However, progress has been made in reducing delays since the inspection and “continued improvement was a clear priority” for leaders, inspectors said. The council said there are now 200 fewer people waiting for an assessment.

The report found residents were also “waiting much longer than they expected” for financial assessments. The CQC said there were “increasing backlogs” in this service, with leaders identifying this as a “risk”. People were waiting an average of 131 days for an assessment, with the longest waits at 357 days.

Charges for care and support were also a “source of complaints”, the report added. Residents were “often left confused” by advice, and concerned at delays in understanding their costs. There were further delays in people accessing equipment they needed to live independently, and for minor home adaptations, the report said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Processes and pathways to access care were “not always clear”, the CQC said. The watchdog added: “People did not always know where the process started and said they became frustrated at having to repeat their story multiple times.” However, the council has made changes to its website to improve ease of access and this has “received positive feedback”.

Mixed feedback was also received from unpaid carers regarding services. Some said the assessment process was “challenging”, and they were “left confused” by the direct payment offer. However, other carers “valued the assessment experience”, and said they felt “listened to” by “caring” social care staff, the report said.

Staff had also raised concerns over “gaps in service provision”. This included gaps in day service choice for people with a learning disability and mental ill-health, while some employees said nursing home capacity across Leicester and Leicestershire was “limited”.

However, some 72.2 per cent of Leicestershire service users said they “felt safe” which was more than the national average, the report added. Inspectors also praised “committed frontline staff” and ruled that the county has a “solid foundation” to build on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Bullion, CQC’s chief inspector of adult social care and integrated care, said: “During our inspection of Leicestershire County Council, we found a local authority committed to getting people the right care and support for their needs. However, we found some areas where they need to translate that commitment into ensuring people have more timely access to effective services. We found waiting lists were too long for most of the services being offered.

“People told us they had mixed experiences of contacting the local authority and accessing adult social care support. Some people found it difficult to reach the appropriate team on initial contact, but others found the website and online referral form easy to navigate. They also told us they didn’t understand how to start the process of accessing support as a result and became frustrated at having to repeat their story multiple times.

“When the authority carried out people’s assessments, their experiences were largely positive as the assessments reflected their choices, strengths and what they wanted to achieve as well as improving their independence. However, people waited far too long to receive their assessments, which meant they didn’t receive timely care and support. This included supporting people to access equipment and minor home adaptations to help maintain their independence.

“The authority had a backlog of financial assessments, and people told our assessors that staff didn’t always make care costs clear. Leaders were working on a new approach to reduce waiting lists and improve access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, we saw committed frontline staff, using creative ideas to promote people’s wellbeing such as using community spaces to host opportunities for social and volunteering projects. This boosted people’s confidence and supported people into meaningful employment or education.

“Staff also considered technology that could help prevent, reduce or delay people’s need for support during assessments. This technology included falls detectors and family alert devices, which helped people to remain independent at home for longer.

“Leicestershire has a solid foundation which they need to build on. We’ve told leaders where improvements are needed, and it was encouraging to see the future plans they shared with us and we look forward to returning to see how these mature.”

Responding to the report, Jon Wilson, director of adult social care at the county council, said: “We work really hard to support people to access the care and support they need. I’m pleased the report recognises where we are performing well and our commitment to improving. Improvements are already underway and we’re seeing a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Carl Abbott, cabinet member for adult social care, added: “In the report, the CQC spoke with a range of people who spoke of a positive and respectful approach from staff. Our focus now is on stepping up these improvements to make sure people receive the best possible service in Leicestershire.”