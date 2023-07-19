Leicestershire residents asked for their say on on how to improve lives of those locally with dementia

Residents are being asked for their views

Residents are being asked for their say on updated plans to improve lives of those with dementia.

Leicestershire’s health, social care and voluntary sector organisations have updated their strategy about how to support people with dementia their families and professionals, and make communities more dementia-friendly.

Across Leicester and Leicestershire there are 12,000 people believed to have the disease, with one in 14 over 65s thought to have dementia.

Priorities of the 2024-2028 strategy include ensuring people have equal access to dementia care by acknowledging inequalities and aiming to help give everyone the opportunity to live life to the full post-diagnosis.

Work to produce the new draft strategy has also included input from those living with dementia and covers how personalised and integrated care across Leicestershire, Leicester and Rutland will be delivered.

Communities spokeswoman Cllr Christine Radford said: “We’ve worked with partners across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland to update the dementia strategy, showing how we will build on the good work we’re already doing across the county, and continue to improve outcomes for Leicestershire residents.

“The survey gives people living with dementia, their families, professionals and organisations the opportunity to let us know what really matters to them, and I encourage everyone to have their say.”

The consultation runs until September 22. Visit www.leicestershire.gov.uk/dementia-strategy to take part.