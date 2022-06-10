Leicestershire remembrance service to mark the 40th anniversary of the end of the Falklands War

The poignant ceremony will take at County Hall’s Stand Easy memorial at 3pm on Tuesday (June 14).

A service of remembrance is to be held at Leicestershire County Council’s headquarters to mark the 40th anniversary of the end of the Falklands War.

The poignant ceremony will take at County Hall’s Stand Easy memorial at 3pm on Tuesday (June 14).

The special event will go ahead at the same time as remembrance events taking place in Port Stanley, the capital of the Falkland Islands, and at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

A bugler will play the Last Post at County Hall at Glenfield.

And a two-minute silence will be observed to respect those who lost their lives in the bloody 10-week conflict between Great Britain and Argentina in 1982.

A total of 255 British military personnel were killed in the war and 649 Argentinian service men and women died.

Dignitaries paying tribute to all those who served in the Falklands War will include the Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur and Leicestershire County Council chairman Cllr Dr Kevin Feltham.

They will be joined by Phil Waldron, the chairman of the East Midlands branch of the Royal British Legion.

Leicestershire County Council armed forces champion, Cllr Pam Posnett, said: “The Falklands War is an important part of our recent history.

“This short ceremony will give people the opportunity to remember all those who lost their lives and ensure that their sacrifice is not forgotten,” added Cllr Posnett.