Leicestershire public health chief Mike Sandys made Deputy Lieutenant to honour his service to the local community

Leicestershire public health chief Mike Sandys has been made a Deputy Lieutenant to honour his service to the local community.

Mike, the county’s director of public health, is one of seven new Deputy Lieutenants.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur, made the appointments at a special virtual ceremony on Friday (February 18).

Mike is being joined by Prof Robert Allison, Ian Borley, Prof Ivan Browne, Penny Coates, Dr Nik Kotecha and Eileen Perry (Richards).

The Lord-Lieutenant is the official representative of the Queen in Leicestershire.

Mr Kapur today said: "The lieutenancy has enjoyed longstanding links with the uniformed services and with local community and voluntary organisations of Leicester and Leicestershire.

“These links are further enhanced following the appointments of these very deserving candidates."

Deputy Lieutenants undertake a wide range of duties and engagements.

They include representing the Lord-Lieutenant and participating in citizenship ceremonies, attending remembrance services and parades and helping to assess local organisations nominated for awards and honours.

Mike Sandys has helped to spearhead the fight to combat the Covid pandemic in Leicestershire over the last two years.

He has been director of public health for Leicestershire County Council since 2014 and also heads up public health at Rutland County Council.