Leicestershire Police Chief Constable praises officers' bravery as he retires after 12 years in charge

Leicestershire Police Chief Constable Simon Cole

Leicestershire Police Chief Constable Simon Cole saluted the bravery of his officers as he retired today (Friday) after 12 years heading up the force.

Mr Cole, who grew up in Leicestershire, was the UK’s longest-serving chief constable when he called it a day today after stepping up into the hot seat in 2010.

The county’s top police officer has been visiting his colleagues across Leicestershire over the last few weeks ahead of his retirement.

“It has been my privilege and good fortune to lead such a talented, committed and caring team," said Mr Cole, who lives near Market Harborough.

“Your work has meant I have had the honour of being Chief Constable of the place where I grew up for over a decade.

“I have loved it.

“I am impossibly grateful to you.

“As I have said before, your acts of bravery, duty and kindness have inspired me every day

“In my time as Chief, the demands on us have grown, expectations of us have changed, and crime is more complex and challenging.

“Yet we have kept service to our communities at the centre of what we do.

“Thank you again for your service.

“Thank you for all the professional and personal support you have given me as Chief.

“I know for certain you will extend that same care, commitment and counsel to my successor,” said Mr Cole.

“Please keep on keeping on.”

Deputy Chief Constable Rob Nixon will take over as Acting Chief Constable of Leicestershire Police as the process takes place to appoint a new permanent Chief Constable.

Mr Nixon said: “It has been an honour for the force to have Simon as our leader across the past 12 years and I know I speak on behalf of the whole force, when I say he will be very much missed.

“Thank you Simon - from myself personally and from the force - for your leadership, your guidance, your support and your service.

“We all wish you a very happy, well-deserved retirement.”

Mr Nixon added: “I am very much looking forward to taking up the new role and am proud to be leading our dedicated and talented force as we continue to serve our communities of Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland 24/7.”

Mr Cole launched his outstanding law enforcement career in 1988 with West Midlands Police.