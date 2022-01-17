Leicestershire Police backs forces up and down the country to support ‘Neighbourhood Policing Week’ in Harborough and across the county

Leicestershire Police is backing forces up and down the country to support ‘Neighbourhood Policing Week’ in Harborough and across the county.

The force is throwing its weight behind the national campaign to highlight and showcase the work of neighbourhood officers all this week.

Officers will be carrying out their work as usual in Harborough but with a greater emphasis on shouting out about it using force social media channels.

Police will be visiting schools to talk to students, using a knife arch in key locations, carrying out knife sweeps in parks, talking to licensees and holding beat surgeries.

Officers will also be staging walkabouts with councillors, cracking down on anti-social behaviour and liaising with partners such as health and social care organisation Turning Point.

People are also being encouraged to sign up to the Neighbourhood Link scheme here: https://www.neighbourhoodlink.co.uk/That’s a free email alert system from the force, Neighbourhood Watch and other partner organisations, providing relevant news and updates on policing where you live and work.

Supt Paul Allen, of Leicestershire Police’s Local Policing Directorate (LPD), said: “While this work isn’t out of the ordinary, the week itself gives us the opportunity to highlight what officers and staff are doing in our neighbourhoods every day of the week.

“In addition to problem solving, our teams are out in communities engaging with people and working with councils, schools, charities and other organisations, to prevent harm, while of course being able to respond to incidents as and when they happen.

“It’s vital that officers are part of the communities they police.

“The causes of crime are many and varied and no one organisation can solve this on their own.

“That’s why Leicestershire Police is taking a public health approach and working alongside partners including local authorities, education, health and the criminal justice system to divert people away from crime and tackle its root causes,” said Supt Allen.

“Our neighbourhoods and the people who live in them also have a part to play in this and therefore fostering strong relationships can only help.

“Our officers work hard every day to make a difference.

“I’m delighted that this week will give us the chance to show just that, while providing an opportunity for us to promote Neighbourhood Link and other important public safety campaigns led by or supported by the force.”

Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews said: “I know just how valuable good neighbourhood policing is to those living in our communities.

“Neighbourhood officers, with their local knowledge and intelligence are the bedrock of local policing.

“Their contribution to community safety must not be under-estimated.

“They are a big part of community life and working with local residents, they boost trust and confidence in the police,” said Mr Matthews, of Kibworth Beauchamp.

“This week gives us all opportunity to show our appreciation of the work they do, to encourage people to get more involved with their local neighbourhood teams and boost relationships with the diverse communities across the whole force area.”