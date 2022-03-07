Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner criticised in the House of Lords

Lord Willy Bach has slammed his successor as Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner after he hired a former chief constable who is under investigation.

The former PCC has attacked Rupert Matthews for recruiting Mike Veale to his team despite the fact that he is under “investigation for gross misconduct by the Independent Office for Police Complaints”.

Lord Bach of Lutterworth hit out as an oral question about the issue was set to be put to the government front bench in the House of Lords today (Monday).

It has been tabled by Lord Lexden, a Conservative Life Peer.

“The question will probe the appointment of a former chief constable, currently under investigation for gross misconduct, to the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Leicestershire.

“It raises serious questions over Mike Veale's appointment as an adviser to the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner for Leicestershire, Rupert Matthews, who was elected in May 2021,” said Lord Bach.

“Mr Veal's appointment caused widespread shock and concern both in police circles and amongst the wider public in Leicestershire.

“Hiring a former chief constable under investigation for gross misconduct by the Independent Office for Police Complaints casts a long shadow over the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Leicestershire,” said Lord Bach, a former Harborough District Councillor and mayor of Lutterworth.

“This move raises serious doubts over the quality of Mr Matthews' judgement and his suitability for a public office in which trust and transparency are critically important.

“I would like to think that the Government minister responding to Lord Lexden's question will provide complete and transparent answers."

A spokesperson for Rupert Matthews today replied: “We would like to thank Lord Bach for highlighting this matter once again.

“We too would like to see a swift conclusion (to the investigation).

“However, we can confirm that no vetting procedure was sidestepped.

“Mr Veale has been vetted in full accordance with the established procedures.”

Mike Veale headed up forces in Wiltshire and Cleveland.

He had been chief constable of Cleveland Police for less than a year when he resigned in February 2019 - just a day after misconduct allegations were referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).