Leicestershire PCC welcomes increased scrutiny into the investigation of hate crimes

A new panel has been launched by Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Rupert Matthews as part of his commitment to tackling hate crime.

The Hate Crime Scrutiny Panel has been set up by the PCC to scrutinise the investigation of hate crimes, identifying ways to improve the handling of incidents and enhancing support for victims.

Recorded hate crime has fallen by 18 per cent over the past 12 months. Although this appears positive, too many incidents are not reported - something the commissioner and the force are

determined to change.

The panel will evaluate the handling of closed hate crime cases to provide feedback, highlighting areas of good practice shown by officers as well as potential policy development.

Mr Matthews said there was no place for hatred or discrimination in Leicestershire.

He added: "We have seen first-hand how quickly tensions can escalate and threaten the safety of our people, leaving residents fearful of leaving their homes. It is vital these communities and all

those who have suffered or are at risk of hate crime feel recognised. I want them to trust the police and prosecutors to do everything possible to protect them and bring those responsible to justice.

"This panel will increase our understanding of how hate crimes impact the victims. This will help us to improve the way crimes are investigated and encourage more people to report their experiences

in the future.

"It's disappointing that hate crime remains significantly under-reported and the learning points identified by the panel will help us to build confidence and trust to change that."