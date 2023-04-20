Leicestershire mum left paying £125 a day to get her son to and from school due to council delays

The mum, named only as Ms B, paid a total of £7,250 on home-to-school transport for her disabled child between September 2021 and January 2022, a report published recently has revealed.

The woman’s son, identified only as C, is blind, uses a wheelchair and is epileptic, so “requires constant supervision to administer medication in case of a seizure” and needs to be taken to his post-16 educational placement in an adapted taxi.

However, Leicestershire County Council delayed considering Ms B’s application for school transport, and her subsequent appeal, which meant she had to pay for C’s transport to school even after the council agreed it would put suitable transport in place for him.

Leicestershire County Council

As a result, Ms B was left thousands of pounds out of pocket, and C missed out on around 10 hours a week of school because his mum was unable to find him transport which was able drop him off and collect him at the appropriate times.

In a report on the issue published today, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman sided with Ms B, and said there were a number of faults in the way the council handled the matter, resulting in “anxiety” and “avoidable distress” for Ms B.

There was a series of delays throughout the application and then the appeals processes because of failings on the part of the council, which left the family with “a significant financial cost”, the ombudsman ruled. Had the problems not occurred, C would likely have had council-arranged transport “in time for the start of the school year”, it said.

The council has apologised to the family and agreed to repay Ms B the money spent, as well as £500 for the stress caused.

Eligible families are offered a Personal Transport Budget (PTB) by the council to help them pay for school transport arranged by themselves, with parents expected to contribute up to £660 a year towards the cost. Parents can appeal against the PTB offered to them if they believe it is not suitable for their child’s needs.

In Ms B’s case, the ombudsman heard that Ms B first applied to renew C’s transport provision in February 2021. It was not considered by the council until April 2021, despite the council’s website saying transport applications would be determined in 15 working days, or up to six weeks in busy periods. The council told the ombudsman that that timeline did not apply to the period between February and August, as it had a large volume of applications for the next school year, but accepted this was not made clear to parents.

The council said it felt it could not make a decision when it considered the application in April. It was unable to tell the ombudsman why that was the case, but said it was likely because “it could not confirm either the Education, Health and Care plan (EHCP) or C’s school placement”.

C had always had home-to-school transport provided by the council, the report added, and was staying at the same school for the new academic year. Ms B said only C’s surname had changed since her previous application. The council called Ms B in June 2021 to confirm the name change, the ombudsman heard, and at that point, four months after her original application, Ms B received a PTB offer.

She was told she could appeal if she felt it was unsuitable, and, if the appeal was successful, transport would be “arranged as soon as possible after the appeal outcome”. Ms B did appeal, saying she needed specialist transport for C that she could not obtain using a PTB, and needed the council’s help to put it in place.

In October 2021, eight months after Ms B submitted her application, and a month after C’s new school term had started, the council agreed that it should provide suitable transport for C – but it was still not put in place. By that point, C was being taken to and from his placement in transport Ms B had arranged and was paying for herself.

Ms B asked the authority when it would begin, and she was told the process would take up to six weeks. “It appears that instead of putting the transport in place ‘as soon as possible after the appeal outcome’, as the June letter had stated it would, the council in fact treated the matter as a fresh application for transport,” the ombudsman’s report stated.

Ms B was paying around £125 a day to get her son to and from school. She told the council this in December, but “it appears she did not get a response”, the ombudsman said.

The council eventually began providing transport for C in January 2022. At this point, Ms B asked the council to reimburse her for the thousands of pounds the delay had cost her, which she said was significantly higher than the £660 she had to contribute and the PTB provided. However, the council told her it “did not reimburse the costs of transport arrangements made by parents during the period of the transport appeal”.

The ombudsman found that the council took too long to reach its initial decision on the family’s school transport application, and that the information provided to parents about timescales was misleading.

A spokesperson for the county council said: “We fully accept the findings of the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman. We’ve apologised to the family and we’re now actively working on addressing the other recommendations set out by the ombudsman."