Leicestershire hospice appeals for support to help babies, children and young people this Christmas

Harry with Santa at the hospice

A Leicestershire hospice is calling on residents to support its Christmas appeal.

Rainbows Hospice cares for more than 400 babies, children and young people terminal and serious illnesses, and costs more than £6million annually to run.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is calling on locals to help support its Christmas appeal so it can continue its work.

Spokeswoman Nishil Saujani said: “We know, and appreciate times are incredibly tough for everyone at the moment. But we are asking people to dig deep into their hearts and help us to make the most incredible and special memories for our families. Sadly for some, it may be their last Christmas together.

“At Rainbows, we provide such a range of expert care, therapies and services for the whole family. We are truly a lifeline and with your help, we can continue to provide our support to those who desperately need us.”