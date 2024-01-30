Leicestershire health and care provider calls for objects to include in Kensington Palace exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The health and social care provider is calling for anyone who has worked with, or has been supported by the organisation to suggest an object to include in the exhibition ‘A History of Turning Point in 60 Objects’ which will take place in the summer.

Established by London philanthropist Barry Richards as the Helping Hand Organisation, in 1964, with the first service the Camberwell Alcohol Project, the organisation took the name Turning Point in 1979.

It now supports over 171,000 people each year at its 283 services across the country.

Tiles created by Turning Point service users will be one of the objects on display at the exhibition

Turning Point has a rich history of supporting residents in Leicester and Leicestershire and Rutland with drug and alcohol and mental health struggles.

Sarah Hancock-Smith, regional head of operations at Turning Point, said:

“Turning Point has been working in the Midlands for almost 40 years, supporting people to recover from drug and alcohol issues and providing a safe haven for those struggling with their with mental health.

“Our experienced staff combine their expertise with a compassionate approach to helping every single person that comes to our services. We have seen so many people’s lives transformed, and we look forward to helping many more people in the future”.

Turning Point will be 60 years old in 2024

Steven, 42, is one person whose life has changed as a result of support he received at Turning Point’s Leicester service.

Steven had been drinking heavily for 14 years. Over the last five, he’d drink at least 16 cans of beer a day and on a bad day a bottle of vodka on top of that.

In 2022, he attempted suicide on more than one occasions. After one attempt, he was hospitalised for seven days.

After another incident that left him in A&E with serious injuries, he decided he wanted to change.

“I reached out to Turning Point in summer 2022 and staff gave me support to slowly cut down my drinking,” said Steven.

“I had a fibroscan done in January 2023. The scan showed that I had liver disease and was referred to the Leicester Royal Infirmary hospital.

“When you are in active addiction, all you think of is the drink. But the fibroscan was a massive wake-up call. I could see the damage I was causing myself. When you drink you don’t think about what you are doing to your inside. I just thought, God, this is horrendous.”

Steven went through detox and a rehab programme. He has been abstinent for seven months and is currently volunteering at Scope.

Many more stories like Stevens’s will be shared as part of a week-long exhibition featuring 60 objects at Kensington Palace, in June, to mark 60 years of Turning Point. The exhibition will also be displayed online.

Turning Point’s connection with the Royal Family goes back to the late princess Diana who was a patron from 1985 until 1996.

Each object represents the recovery journey of those who have been supported by Turning Point and others who have been impacted by the organisation in different ways.

They provide an accessible and vital way to learn and share stories of hope and inspiration, while also marking the significant societal changes during sixty years of Turning Point.

The public are being asked to take part in this campaign, titled Turning Point 60: Finding hope in the most unexpected of places.

People can share their experience with Turning Point by submitting an object that reflects their story on the website www.tp60.co.uk.

By sharing their stories, people can make a positive impact by giving others the courage and belief that they too can change their lives for the better.

Furthermore, insights from all the stories will be used to improve services at Turning Point and also be shared with influencers and policy makers to help make positive societal change.

Julie Bass, chief executive at Turning Point, said:

“Turning Point’s longevity speaks volumes for the level of service that every centre across the country provides to our clients.

“We would love to hear of the inspirational stories of the journeys that people have gone through over the last six decades – it is the reason why we continue to strive to be the best at what we do.