Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service report is a 'wake up call', says union

A “damning” report on Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service is a “wake up call”, the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has said.

The report, conducted by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS), found the service “required improvement” in four of the 11 areas inspected.

It also found that the service was “good” in six areas – that’s the second highest grading possible and “adequate” in one area.

However, during the inspection – best use of resources; future affordability; promoting values and culture; and promoting fairness and diversity – were all ranked as “requires improvement” – the second lowest grading.

Quoting from the report, the FBU said these findings were based on “poor behaviour demonstrated by leaders”, including “belittling, misogynistic and dismissive behaviours”, “dismissive and disrespectful behaviours towards women”, and an “unfriendly and toxic environment” in which some staff had been shouted at when receiving feedback.

The union added the report found that “the service had demonstrated little understanding or acknowledgment of these concerns and the cultural issues with support staff” and that “some staff said they wouldn’t report concerns due to a fear of being victimised by senior leaders.” It said the report also criticised the brigade’s lack of prioritisation of equal opportunities policies, and its use of Equality Impact Assessments.

Following publication of the report, Adam Taylor, Fire Brigades Union executive council member for the East Midlands, said the report “corroborates the experiences of FBU reps in Leicestershire”. He said reps had “been on the front line of representing members who have been subjected to bullying, harassment and discrimination”.

Steve Wright, FBU general secretary, said it was disgraceful that fire service staff had been “belittled, bullied and undermined” by some senior leaders in Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS). He said the report reflected the experience of FBU reps up and down the country.

Paul Weston, assistant chief fire officer for LFRS, said: “Changing culture and building trust is a journey that we have already embarked upon, recognising that it requires continuous effort and commitment from everyone involved. Since last year’s inspection, we have already begun implementing changes in our equality, diversity and inclusion, finance, leadership and development, and communications teams to address some of the issues raised in the report.

“We have also recently introduced an independent hotline for staff members to anonymously raise any concerns and complaints. Additionally, we are committed to putting other internal systems in place in response to the report’s findings, because the wellbeing of our employees is of the utmost importance to us. Our staff are our greatest asset, and we are dedicated to supporting them in every way possible.

“While some of the report’s findings are challenging, it is important to recognise that Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service remains above the national average. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all our staff in delivering the best possible service to our communities in prevention, protection, and response.

“We will continue to work closely with our staff and the HMICFRS, to monitor our progress and ensure that we continue to provide the best possible environment for our staff and the best service to the people of Leicester, Leicestershire, and Rutland, ensuring that our communities are as safe as they can be.”