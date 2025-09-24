Leicestershire crime commissioner explains why he defected to Reform

Leicestershire’s police and crime commissioner Rupert Matthews.

Leicestershire’s police and crime commissioner has said he believes “people voted for the person, not the party” as he explained his move from the Conservatives to Reform UK.

Rupert Matthews made the claim when at a special meeting of the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Police and Crime Panel on Monday, September 22.

Mr Matthews has twice been elected -in 2021 and 2024 – to the role while standing as a Conservative. But on Monday, August 4, he defected from the Conservatives to Reform UK. The latter party gained a wave of support in the local elections in May, and now runs Leicestershire County Council.

The recent panel meeting was held so members could put questions to the PCC relating to his recent change in political affiliation. Mr Matthews maintained during thbe meeting that his change in party “won’t affect the day job”.

The meeting lasted nearly two hours, during which the PCC was asked questions relating to his new political allegiance and his role going forward. Mr Matthews said that he believed people voted for him personally, rather than because he was the Conservatives’ candidate in the election.

He said his deflection to Reform happened because he “got fed up with the inaction of the Conservative Party at a national level”. He said he thought that Reform was “moving in the right direction”.

Chairman of the meeting Les Phillimore asked the PCC what he hoped to achieve by changing allegiance to a party that had just five Members of Parliament. Mr Matthews said: “A little more freedom of action on my part, I suppose […], and I think I’m probably getting a little more support from them than I was from the Conservative Party.”

The chairman then asked how the PCC thought changing to Reform was going to have a “material impact or effect on his police and crime plan which [he is] responsible for delivering”. He replied: “I don’t think [being in the Reform party] is going to affect the day job very much at all.

“The police and crime plan remains the police and crime plan. That is what I am committed to implementing.” He added: “It’s how you behave in office and how you implement your own plan and how you go about choosing to do that which really impacts on local outcomes”.

When questioned on his change in values, the PCC said: “I don’t think I am saying that my values have changed at all. I think moving from one right of centre party to another right of centre party, it’s not terribly unusual.”

Councillor Liz Blackshaw, Charnwood Borough Council, asked: “Are you saying that the voters’ mandate belongs to you personally rather than to either party?” He replied: “I believe the constitutional position in this country is that it is the person who is elected, not the political party […].

“My own view is that it is a manifesto put in front of the public […]. It was very much my manifesto, did not include anything sent to me by the national Conservative party at all, it was a bespoke manifesto for Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

“In my opinion, the manifesto on which you stand is a politician’s contract with the public. It’s been approved by this panel, […] and as long as the person elected is continuing to implement the manifesto on which they stood, they’re fulfilling their contract with the public […].”

City councillor Mohammed Dawood asked: “Why did you not align yourself to your independence as an independent police crime commissioner?” He also asked whether Mr Matthews intended to do other activities as part of Reform UK.

The PCC replied: “I think I’m going have to do what a lot of people in public life do, which is to try and draw a distinction between myself when I’m doing the job and myself when I’m not doing the job. So when I’m doing the job of police and crime commissioner, I’m doing the day job […].

“When it comes to me when I’m not doing the job, where I choose to spend my weekends, whether I’m delivering leaflets or watching a film or whatever, clearly, some of that spare time will be spent with the Reform party doing Reform party things, but that’s not the day job, and it’s the day job that we’re all here to talk about.”

Councillor Liz Blackshaw, Charnwood Borough Council said: “Your police and crime plan says, ‘I want Leicestershire, Leicester and Rutland to be a place where women and girls feel safe’. Incidents of stalking and harassment will be dealt with quickly and effectively.

“And that you will continue to work with the partnership to ensure that we’re all prepared to stamp out violence against women and girls. The party of which you’re now a member is consistently criticized for actually having no clear policy on tackling these crimes. Can you provide assurances that you will continue to make this a priority?”

In response, the police and crime commissioner said: “Certainly can, it’s in the plan, and as I’ve said […], that is the plan, that is the plan that will be implemented, so if it says it’s in the plan, then it says it, and that’s what’s going to happen.”

In response to being asked whether he could provide assurances about commitments to diversity, Mr Matthews said his “commitment to our differing communities is unwavering”.