Leicestershire County Council's HQ will be lit up in red to mark Remembrance this year

The headquarters of Leicestershire County Council are being lit up in powerful blood red to mark Remembrance this year.

County Hall in Glenfield is being illuminated to support the Royal British Legion’s (RBL) Poppy Appeal 2021.

Mike Kapur, the Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, and RBL county chairman Col Robert Martin are now urging other organisations across the county to light up their own buildings in tribute.

Over 30 buildings across the county and in Leicester joined with County Hall to go red in remembrance last year.

Churches, war memorials, offices, community centres and pubs were among those who got behind the strikingly symbolic campaign.

It is hoped that this year even more organisations will pledge to illuminate in red each night until Sunday November 14.

Mr Kapur said: “Once again this year, we are calling on organisations across the city and county to light up their buildings in red as an eye-catching way to honour those who gave their lives in conflict.

“I hope that by illuminating some of our buildings in this way, it will provide a simple but powerful expression of our community’s support for the Poppy Appeal.”

RBL Leicestershire chairman Col Robert Martin said: “In the centenary year of the Poppy Appeal, the Royal British Legion is delighted that organisations in the city and county once again want to show their appreciation and support in such a symbolic way for the men and women of Her Majesty’s Armed Forces who have selflessly and courageously served our country.”

It wasn’t possible last year to stage the traditional service to mark Armistice and pay tribute to the fallen at County Hall’s Stand Easy memorial.

But the service will return this year – although with fewer participants than in the past.

The short service will go ahead at the Stand Easy memorial at County Hall.

It will begin at 10.55am on Thursday November 11 and will incorporate the laying of wreaths and a two-minute silence at 11am.

Dignitaries taking part will include Mr Kapur, High Sheriff of Leicestershire Ian Mattioli and Cllr Dan Harrison, the chairman of Leicestershire County Council.