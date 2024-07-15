Leicestershire county councillor issues scam warning after fraudsters hack into his online accounts

Cllr Ozzy O'Shea.

A county councillor is warning Leicestershire residents to beware of a scam doing the rounds after nearly falling prey to it himself.

Highways spokesperson Ozzy O’Shea issued the warning after fraudsters hacked into a number of his online accounts and attempted the change the passwords, before calling him pretending to be from his bank.

The worrying events started when Cllr O’Shea - a former police officer - was sent a message from his email provider to say his password had been changed, as well as the password to his late wife’s email account. He then received notifications from his Amazon and National Lottery accounts that someone had tried to access them.

It was then he discovered that there had been attempts to get into this ISA and bank accounts.

He said: “I was very concerned, because I hadn’t changed any passwords and realise that I had been hacked.

“I immediately called the providers of my accounts and added two-step security to all those that didn't already have it. Luckily, it was already in place on my Amazon, ISA and bank accounts, so the scammers didn’t manage to get anything.”

But that wasn’t the end of the story – the councillor then received a call from a man claiming to be from his bank.

The man addressed him by his full name, told him he wasn’t going to ask any security questions and then asked him to confirm his address.

At this point, the councillor realised he was being scammed and challenged the caller, who put the phone down.

Ozzy said: “I want to warn people that no matter who you are, this sort of scam can happen to you. Luckily, I am well aware of scams, as I write articles about them each month in my local magazine,

and as a retired police officer, I have dealt with issues like this in the past.

“Please be careful when talking to anyone who calls you, and be careful about passing on your details online. I would recommend everyone to set up two-step security on all their accounts and to

never give details to people who call you out of the blue. If it can happen to me, it can happen to anybody.”

Leicestershire Trading Standards officers has provided the following tips to avoid being scammed:

If you are called out of the blue, never confirm any details or security questions

Don’t assume the call is genuine, just because the caller has a bit of information about you

If in doubt, end the call and contact your bank or service provider, using a different number from a source such as online or from a statement or bill

Never give out personal information or financial details

If your accounts have been hacked, call your service provider straight away

Change all passwords on all your accounts, and never use the same password for multiple accounts

Set up two-step verification

You can report scams to the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133 or Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040

Watch a short video where Cllr O’Shea talks about his experience.