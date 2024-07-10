Leicestershire County Council leader reveals he will be stepping back following cancer diagnosis
The leader of Leicestershire County Council, Nick Rushton, has been diagnosed with cancer.
At a full council meeting earlier today, Cllr Rushton informed members he would be stepping back from his role while undergoing treatment.
Deborah Taylor, the deputy leader, is stepping up to be the acting leader in Nick Rushton’s absence.
Robert Ashman will also be stepping up as Cabinet lead for economic development.
Cllr Rushton has led the county council since 2012.