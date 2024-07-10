Leicestershire County Council leader reveals he will be stepping back following cancer diagnosis

County council leader Nick Rushton. Photo: Leicestershire County Council

The leader of Leicestershire County Council, Nick Rushton, has been diagnosed with cancer.

At a full council meeting earlier today, Cllr Rushton informed members he would be stepping back from his role while undergoing treatment.

Deborah Taylor, the deputy leader, is stepping up to be the acting leader in Nick Rushton’s absence.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Ashman will also be stepping up as Cabinet lead for economic development.