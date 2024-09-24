Neil has enjoyed getting to know his 'young person'.

Leicestershire County Council is calling on potential volunteers to help children and young people in care.

Known as Independent Visitors, volunteers spend a few hours a month accompanying vulnerable young people with activities, from walking in the park, going to the cinema or eating at a restaurant.

Now, more volunteers are needed by the county council to ensure support is available for all young people, which not only offers consistency and fun but allows them to connect with a responsible adult outside of their immediate circle of foster carers, social workers and teachers.

Leicestershire resident Neil began volunteering as an Independent Visitor over a year ago. He said: “The broad range of experiences we do has let me and my young person get to know each other quite well, an experience I’ve really enjoyed.

“I was worried that we wouldn’t click but I needn’t have. When you spend time with a young person, you can easily find common ground.”

Volunteers go through an application process to assess their suitability.

Neil said of his experience: “The application process was painless and took about three months. There was nothing too intrusive and it was quite relaxed.”

While Independent Visitors volunteer their time, pre-agreed expenses can be reimbursed for days out and activities.

Councillor Deborah Taylor, cabinet member for children and families, said the scheme can help those in care make meaningful connections.

She explained: “Our Independent Visitor scheme is an excellent programme that offers our young people in care the opportunity to form a meaningful bond with a responsible adult.

“We see great results from this scheme as young people can form a supportive and positive friendship with someone ready to listen and support whilst they’re in care.

“If you have just a few hours a month that you can spare and are keen to make a true and lasting impact on one of our looked after young people, I’d encourage you to get in touch with our team.”

Anyone interested in becoming an independent visitor can find out more, and watch a video from volunteers about the role at www.leicestershire.gov.uk/different-ways-to-foster, or call 0116 305 0505.