Leicestershire and Rutland police commissioner unveils 'ambitious' strategy to sweep in a 'bold new era'

Rupert Matthews.

Police and Crime Commissioner Rupert Matthews is vowing that his “ambitious” strategy will sweep in a bold new era of “better policing” for Leicestershire and Rutland.

The PCC made the pledge after his Police and Crime Plan was backed by the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Police and Crime Panel.

“This Plan is designed to give Leicestershire Police a clear mandate to deliver a police service which meets the needs and expectations of the community,” Mr Matthews told the panel.

“It is unapologetically ambitious, detailed and wide ranging to meet the needs and expectations of all of our communities, city and the county alike."

The Commissioner has told Leicestershire Police that he expects to see greater focus on:

· Visible Policing - more police officers out and about

· Community Policing – making sure that residents are heard

· Better support for Victims – providing outstanding support services

· Rural Policing – tackling criminals hitting countryside communities.

Mr Matthews, of Kibworth Beauchamp, has set a police budget of £223.2 million for 2022-23 – a £10.9 million hike over 2021-22.

He said his blueprint will generate a catalogue of service improvements, including:

· Targeting organised crime gangs and the most serious and prolific offenders

· A firm focus on offenders who target the most vulnerable in society

· Ploughing more cash into technology to combat the most sophisticated criminals

· Specially-trained officers to protect rural communities

· Protection of the most vulnerable, focusing on domestic abuse, sexual offences and child abuse

· Dedicated teams to help protect businesses

· Neighbourhood officers will work with communities and partners more effectively than ever before to cut crime and anti-social behaviour

· Work with young people to stop them getting into crime.

“Throughout the development of my plan I have consulted the public to ensure that their priorities are my priorities.

“I have consulted the Chief Constable and senior officers to ensure that my ambitions are realistic,” insisted Mr Matthews.

“I have consulted with locally elected representatives, community groups and other stakeholders.

“This means that I can honestly say that this plan is their plan.

“Yes, I have set the bar high, but that is what people want to see and it never hurts to have a high goal in mind.

“I have always been clear that one size does not fit all.

“My Plan takes into account the needs of the different communities across the force area,” said Mr Matthews.

“It is designed to give Leicestershire Police a clear mandate to deliver a police service which meets those needs.

“I believe this Plan will refocus the force, enabling it to build on its excellent track record and deliver an efficient, robust and professional police service across the whole of Leicester, Leicestershire or Rutland.”

He spoke out days after engaging in a fierce war of words with Leicestershire’s previous Police and Crime Commissioner Lord Willy Bach over the current PCC’s move to scrap plans to draft in 100 new police officers.

Lord Bach, who stepped down from the role last May, blasted Mr Matthews for "failing to making communities in Harborough and across the county safer and more secure".