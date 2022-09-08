Leicester Tigers statue by Kibworth designer will be unveiled tomorrow (Friday)

Harvey Gardiner's statue, titled 'When we were Tigers', celebrates the 54 Leicester Tigers rugby players who lost their lives in war.

It will be unveiled by Martin Johnson at the Mattioli Woods stadium, with 300 people expected to be in attendance.

Created in conjunction with artist Steve Winterburn, the statue stands nearly 20ft tall and captures the spirit of the players whose stories of courage and bravery are interpreted to inspire people to get involved with the work of the Leicester Tigers Foundation.

The giant tiger's head is orientated towards Ypres, while the monument takes you on a journey from Bida to Berlin via the QR codes, across the 15 different countries where the players died.

Along with explaining the close ties with the Leicestershire Regiment and Leicester Tigers, which goes back to the club’s formation in 1880, Harvey also wants to recognise the links between the British Lions, international players and the Barbarians.

“This monument is special," said Harvey, who first penned the original design concepts for the statue six years ago.

"It is the starting point of a new movement of interactive art. Using new technology our aim is to advance the connection of heritage to a broader audience of communities and inspire people by engaging through sport.

"This is not just a statue; it is a living sculpture that is evolving all the time through its built-in outreach and connectivity programmes.

"A piece of art that educates and crosses boundaries. A place to start to create a brighter future.”