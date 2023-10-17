News you can trust since 1854
Leicester City champion's medal and memorabilia reaches more than £5,000 at Harborough auction

The player was with the club in the 1930s and made about 300 appearances
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Oct 2023, 15:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 15:12 BST
Dai Jones
Dai Jones

A Leicester City player’s champion’s medal and memorabilia has sold more than £5,000 at auction.

The collection of football trophies was awarded to David ‘Dai’ Owen Jones, a famous 1930’s Leicester City full-back who made some 300 appearances for the club.

They went under the hammer at Market Harborough’s Gildings Auctioneers and fetched nearly £5,500 including charges.

Champions' medal
Champions' medal
A popular piece in the collection was Jones’s nine-carat gold Football League Division Two Champion’s medal dating from the 1936-37 season, which saw Leicester City promoted to Division One - now known as the Premier League.

The rest of the collection related to the late player’s international career with Wales. It featured a large, silver-plated Welsh Dragon table lighter and a silver-plated trophy awarded following Wales’s 1933-34 and 1936-37 wins in the British Home Championship, as well as a rare 1936-37 Welsh cap.

The collection also included two family-made scrapbooks of newspaper clippings and photographs dating from Jones’s 14-year career at Leicester City.

Gildings director Will Gilding said: “We’re delighted to see this unique collection commemorating this popular and talented player’s success at Leicester City and internationally, find a home with a new owner who will look after it for posterity.

“We’re currently seeing strong interest in football and sporting memorabilia generally, so now is a great time to sell medals, trophies, kit and other items from our sporting past from Leicestershire and beyond.”

To find out more about selling sporting or other memorabilia visit www.gildings.co.uk/valuations/.

