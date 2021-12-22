Leave magical messages and stars on a virtual Christmas tree to raise money for Leicestershire Hospice

Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People is asking for donations for people to share a memory or remember someone special on a star on the tree.

People are being encouraged to leave magical messages and stars on a virtual Christmas tree to raise money for Leicestershire’s Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

Money raised from donations goes directly to Rainbows as they help provide critical care and support to over 300 children and young people from across Harborough and the East Midlands.

A donation of £5 will help fund a day of art and crafts materials, allowing families to have fun together.

£20 could fund a session of play, allowing siblings to make magical memories and £55 will support a session of Music Therapy – giving children and young people the chance to express themselves.

Alison Furlong, Head of Community and Events at Rainbows, said: “Making a donation for a star on the virtual Christmas tree is a great way to support us as well as leaving a wonderful memory or a special message at what is, once again, a difficult time for many.

“Any donation you can give to our charity will go a long way to making special memories for the children and young people who use our services - some of whom this may be their last Christmas with their families.”