Learn new skills on hundreds of part-time day, evening and weekend courses in Leicestershire

People in Harborough keen to learn new skills can save 20 per cent on fees for hundreds of part-time day, evening and weekend courses.

The discount deadline has now been extended to Monday February 28.

The courses are open for enrolment from GoLearn, Leicestershire County Council’s Adult Learning Service.

They feature a wide range of digital skills classes as well as Italian, Spanish, British Sign Language and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL).

There are also courses on online safety, first aid, pottery, Indian cookery, astronomy, yoga, drawing & painting, stained glass, textiles and much more.

GoLearn also offers some free courses including help with CV writing, interview skills and online job application support.

Other free courses are aimed at supporting and maintaining good mental health.

There are also sessions and classes supported by Leicestershire County Council’s Love Food, Hate Waste team including Healthy Cooking – Zero Waste and Healthy Vegan Cookery.

For people keen to gain essential qualifications in English and maths, GoLearn offers free GCSE and Functional Skills qualifications to anyone who has never previously achieved a grade 4 or above (grade C in the old system).

GCSE courses begin in September and Functional Skills courses can be joined throughout the year.

Fast-track courses will be staged for people looking to achieve their qualifications quickly.

And Pre-GCSE and Skills Builder courses are available for anyone wanting to boost their confidence with English and maths ahead of joining an accredited course

GoLearn is also offering an Essential Digital Skills Qualification.

The free course is aimed at complete IT beginners and offers a route to more advanced IT courses and qualifications.

The discount is applied to all fee-paying courses for anyone who enrols by Monday February 28.

It’s on top of the 70 per cent reduced fee, available to learners on certain benefits (e.g. Universal Credit, JSA, etc.) and for those on a low household income.

The courses are being run in venues across the county, both online and in the classroom to allow learners to fit study around life and work.

All learners will receive expert help and support, with tutors on hand to provide help and guidance.

Cllr Christine Radford, the county council’s cabinet member for heritage, leisure and arts, said: “The GoLearn courses can make a real difference to people’s lives.

“There are courses designed to help learners get back into the job market, improve their maths and English, support their children’s learning and improve their health and wellbeing.

“The 20 per cent early bird discount on course fees is a great opportunity to try something different and learn a new skill.

“And now that it has been extended until 28 February, there is even more opportunity for people to reach their learning goals in 2022,” said Cllr Radford.

“I would encourage people to look at the courses on offer and enrol before the deadline to make sure they don’t miss out.”