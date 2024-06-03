Learn a new skill at free taster sessions in Market Harborough

Residents are being invited to have a go at learning a new skill at free taster sessions.

Leicestershire County Council has launched the free classes in Market Harborough for those age 19 and over throughout June.

The ‘GoLearn’ courses include British Sign Language, Italian, drawing and painting, fused glass, mental health awareness for families and drama for wellbeing.

There are also 'Skills for Life’ events with information about further qualifications or new skills to boost a CV.

Head of service for adult learning, Paul Fleming, said: “GoLearn has such an extensive list of courses, and these taster sessions are a great way for you to try out some of the great sessions we have available.

“I hope residents take up the opportunity to see what’s on offer and how GoLearn can help them.”