Latest figures show 'heart-breaking' rise in reports of dog cruelty across Leicestershire

The puppy was found injured and undernourished in a layby in Leicestershire.

Reports of dog cruelty have risen in Leicestershire.

Last year, the RSPCA received 861 reports about cruelty to dogs in the county, compared to 734 in 2022. And, nationally, in 2023, the RSPCA received 52,662 reports about cruelty to dogs - around 144 a day - compared to 48,567 in 2022 - an increase of eight per cent.

Across a four-year period, the figures have risen by nearly a quarter, with reports rising year on year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among cases in Leicestershire was an injured puppy found abandoned in a layby on a busy road, near Twycross.

Thankfully the pup, thought to be a shepherd cross, was found by a member of the public, who took her to a nearby vet.

The pup, who was between three to four months old, was examined by a vet at the centre and found she had an old fracture on her right hind leg, which had healed. She was also lacking in nutrition.

Inspector Herchy Boal collected her and took her to the RSPCA Woodside Animal Centre in Leicester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Herchy said: “This poor pup was found in a layby by a really busy road and it must have been so frightening for her. Thank goodness a member of the public stopped to rescue her, because she could easily have been injured by running onto the road, or even worse.”

The latest figures have been released by the RSPCA as part of its No Animal Deserves Cruelty summer appeal.

Chief executive Chris Sherwood said: “It is heart-breaking that more dogs need our help - we need to make a stand against this and say ‘no more’.

“Dogs are supposed to be man’s best friend, yet more and more dogs are being subjected to cruelty every year. Dogs are the most popular pet in the UK yet also the ones who potentially suffer the most. “We would love to see, next year, cruelty going down. We know we can’t do this alone - so our purpose is for everyone to work together to create a kinder world for animals. That's why we've launched our summer appeal, because it’s vital that we all take action together to help animals like these dogs.”