Last handmade rope maker in the UK will open new factory in Harborough
Paul Hall is set to open a factory in the district
The last remaining handmade rope maker in the UK is set to open a new factory in Market Harborough.
Paul Hall says demand has been so high for his handmade products that he is now looking to open at a site in the district.
So far the 77-year-old has looked at units in Foxton to set up shop with his two employees.
Paul, who runs Genesis Reflective Products, said: “We’re the only remaining handmade rope maker in the UK and demand is at a high. Currently our most popular orders are for dog and horse leads but recently we fulfilled a big order for motorway cone rope too.
"I’m really looking forward to moving the business back to Market Harborough. It has to be here and we’re currently looking to find the perfect site for our factory.”
Paul lives in nearby Church Langton and began weaving as soon as he left school at the age of 15 in 1960.
He kickstarted his working life as a boy weaver at a mill in Colne in his native Lancashire.
He won the gold medal award on his City and Guilds course at Burnley Municipal Technical College before being headhunted by a huge American agricultural corporation. He then moved to Leicestershire in his early 20s and to head up their textile development sector.
Paul got married at 22 and went on to have three children. He is also deeply devout and a lay preacher.
Call Paul on 07746 776816 or email [email protected] for enquiries about products.