Largest WWII re-enactment weekend of its kind in the UK returns to south Leicestershire

The show is marking its 20th year.

The Victory Show, the largest WWII re-enactment weekend of its kind in the UK, is returning to south Leicestershire.

This year, the wartime event marks its 20th anniversary while also commemorating the 80th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day.

Taking place from Friday August 29 to Sunday August 31, the show is held at Foxlands Farm, near the village of Cosby.

The event is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors throughout the weekend. The farmland will be transformed to authentically portray life during the war years, featuring trenches, numerous heavy armoured vehicles, halftracks, and up to 300 military vehicles. Additionally, attendees can enjoy an extensive display of World War II aircraft over the course of the weekend.

This three-day event includes an Educational Day for school children and their teachers on the first day, with participation from students representing schools across the county. The programme provides insight into life in the 1940s and offers question-and-answer sessions with more than 120 re-enactor groups.

And on Saturday and Sunday, the Show will be in full operation, featuring military vehicles, the UK’s largest collection of 1940s living history displays, and the country’s most extensive WWII battle re-enactment.

This year's airshow will include classic WWII warbirds, with additional fly-ins which will form part of the static aircraft display.

To mark its 20th Anniversary, The Victory Show is offering additional attractions this year. This includes two fully restored armoured cars from The Weald Foundation and a walk-through mini display of life-size figures from The ‘Standing With Giants charity.

Guest Speakers including war authors and a stand-up comedian will share insights on the SAS, with book sales and signing.

A spokesperson said: “What sets The Victory Show apart is its dedication to remembrance. The event is not just about spectacle but also about honouring the past. Veterans attending are treated with deep respect, their stories celebrated and preserved. The show provides a platform for intergenerational conversations, ensuring younger visitors appreciate the sacrifices of the wartime.”

This year the popular 1940s-themed dinner dance on Saturday night will feature live entertainment, a band performance and a headline appearance by the nation’s premier wartime act, The D-Day Darlings.

The event will also support a number of military charities.

Visit www.thevictoryshow.co.uk for more details.