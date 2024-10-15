The mural was a collaboration between Leicestershire County Council and Harborough residents.

A new mural reflecting the evolving world of work in Market Harborough has gone on display at the town’s museum.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The piece was inspired by the classic Ladybird Book series, ‘People at Work,’ which was released sixty years ago by the then Loughborough-based publisher.

Earlier this year, the ‘Harborough at Work’ exhibition looked at how occupations and attitudes have changed since the series was published. Funded by Arts Council England, artists Amy Nicholson and Suzy Gunn of HandMade Theatre led the work to showcase different ways people earn a living across the Harborough district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Divided into six sections, the mural looks at uniformed jobs such as the police and postal services, to unpaid volunteering work and working from home, to highlight the ever-changing flexibility of some industries.

There’s also a highlight of the 800-year-old market, alongside the independent businesses adding to Harborough’s culture and diversity. Christine Radford, cabinet member for heritage, said: "These amazing murals are a great reflection of both our past and present. They bring together the then and now, highlighting the evolving nature of today’s workplaces.

“This is a chance to bring together our history and local people’s experiences, so if you’re a fan of art, the Ladybird Book series, or both, I’d encourage you to visit the museum and see it for yourself.”

The mural’s background is a collage from local magazines, maps, and books, symbolising the role history plays in shaping the present, with contributions from local people and community groups to keep Harborough at its heart.

The art murals are on display now at Harborough Museum in The Symington Building, until January 31.

Visit www.harboroughmuseum.org.uk for more information.