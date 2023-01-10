Knitter near Harborough creates wool versions of the royal family that will raise some eyebrows!

Prince Andrew in Pizza Express

A keen knitter has put her talents to a royally good use to mark the release of Harry’s new memoir ‘Spare’.

Sally Hitches said after the royal family being featured so heavily in the news recently she was inspired to pick up her knitting needles to mark the release of Prince Harry’s memoir. .

Along with knitting Prince Harry, Meghan, the King, Prince William and the rest of the royal family; the 65-year-old has created wool versions of Prince Andrew in Pizza Hut and Fergie with her toes being kissed.

The royal family

Sally, who lives in East Carlton, said: “I wanted to do something to commemorate the King’s upcoming coronation, and with all the recent things going on within the royal family it seemed fitting to show the knitted scenes.

“I’m hoping to display them at East Carlton Cricket club and raise money for charity.”

Harry and Meghan