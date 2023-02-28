Kind-hearted Kibworth resident thanks community for earthquake donations

Marie's children helped to pack up the hundreds of supplies donated by the community.

A kind-hearted Kibworth resident has thanked for the community for their donations to help those affected by the Turkey-Syria earthquake.

Marie Davis called on the community to help send essential supplies over to the countries following two powerful earthquakes, in early February, which killed over 44,000 people and injured some 70,000.

Marie explained: “I wanted to donate because of the devasting impact this is having on people.

“I personally know people myself there and they are really struggling. It's just awful not having anywhere to sleep eat or even know if your family are still alive.”

The community responded to Marie’s plea for help, with individuals, charities and businesses donating baby and sanitary supplies and toiletries.

She said: “Kibworth and surrounding villages have come together to gift donations to the Turkish/Syria earthquake appeal. I opened up my doors for donations and never expected this amount. I cannot believe the support and kindness everyone has shown. It’s been exhausting but absolutely well worth it. I am so proud to be part of this village.”

Marie has thanked Optimum You Yoga, The Well, The Pink Room and The Turkish Barbers as well as her family who worked alongside Marie to pack up and send off the goods.

She added: “Thank you all so much from the bottom of my heart. You are all absolutely amazing. This wouldn't be possible if it wasn't for all of you.”

Further earthquakes have since struck Turkey, including one yesterday (Monday), killing at least four people and injuring hundreds of others.