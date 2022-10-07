Kibworth youngsters recreate historic photo from over 100 years ago in exactly the same place with the same cart

These amazing photos show Kibworth youngsters from the same scout group, stood in the same location, using the same wooden cart - over 100 years apart.

These photos show Kibworth youngsters from the same scout group, standing in the same location, using the same wooden cart - over 100 years apart.

The original photograph below shows some of the first members of the 1st Kibworth Scout Group collecting newspapers for the national relief fund. Sadly the exact date isn’t known but it’s thought to be about 1916. It was photographed on High Street in Kibworth Beauchamp, with their back to the Manor House and what is now Smeeton Road and Loros.

The very same wooden hand cart the Scouts are using in the photograph remains in the storerooms of their Fleckney Road headquarters to this day, although sadly not in such good condition.

The original photograph below shows some of the first members of the 1st Kibworth Scout Group collecting newspapers for the national relief fund. Sadly the exact date isn’t know but it’s thought to be about 1916. It was photographed on High Street in Kibworth Beauchamp, with their back to the Manor House and what is now Smeeton Road and Loros.

The 1st Kibworth Scout Group, formed in October 1910, is celebrating 112 years of scouting in Kibworth. So to celebrate this, members of all ages decided to head to the very spot where some of the very first members were photographed over 100 years previously, to recreate and produce a modern day representation of the photograph.

Group Scout leader Sam Arnold said: "The two photographs show the changes to not only scouting, but the village too. There are a wider range of ages and members of all genders. Shop fronts have altered, roads designed to suit modern vehicles and traffic.

"Like generations before them, these members of the 1st Kibworth Scout Group are learning valuable skills for life and actively being part of their local community.

"Originally the scouts hand cart would have been used to transport tents and equipment to camps in the local area on foot. Now sadly redundant for this use and in a very poor condition, the Scouts would like to restore it to its former glory to use for small events and activities.

Advertisement

Kibworth youngsters recreated the historic photo from over 100 years ago in exactly the same place with the same cart

"Could you help restore the cart? If so, please email: [email protected]

Pictured in the modern day photo are JJ Strange, Tim Pullen, Rupert Clark, Luke Corbishley, Lawrence Canham-Smith, Nate Strange, Billy Lewis, Nancy Lewis and James Larratt.

To find out more about the Scouts contact the group Scout leader on [email protected]

Advertisement