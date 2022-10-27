Kibworth woman named Osteopath of the Year for the third consecutive time

Emily Coombes has been named Osteopath of the Year

An osteopath from Kibworth has been named Osteopath of the Year for the third consecutive time.

Emily Coombes of Kibworth Osteopath and Pilates once again scooped the Central England Prestige Award.

Judges recognised the lead owner and osteopath’s ‘outstanding efforts and contribution in the Midlands area’. Patient feedback and recommendations were also taken into consideration.

Emily was also recognised for her work in the community, offering daily free exercises and tips on social media and providing a ‘pay it forward’ service at Harborough Eco village.

She said: “I couldn’t feel prouder. This award stands as testament to my belief in always putting patient wellbeing first.

"I know times are hard for many of my patients and their families, and so offering as much free knowledge and advice as I can has always been at the heart of my business.