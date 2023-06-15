Kibworth villagers win bridge battle after raising safety fears over eight month closure

Villagers from Kibworth have had their voices heard after raising safety concerns about the long closure of School Road bridge.

Villagers from Kibworth have had their voices heard after raising safety concerns about the long closure of a bridge used by hundreds to get to school and access shops.

Residents were notified by Network Rail last month that work to electrify the Midland Mainline will force the School Road bridge to close for eight months, leading to a number of concerns being raised about the proposed diversion route.

The bridge is used by many to get to the nearby Warwick Park and both Kibworth Primary School and Kibworth Mead Academy and the proposed diversion would mean people would have to cross two busy roads. This raised safety fears in residents, who also said it will affect those with mobility issues and parents with buggies, who cannot use available alternative routes such as the nearby tin bridge which has steep steps and a narrow walkway.

Following the news, more than 100 local people met with representatives from Network Rail to raise their concerns and views with its officials. The rail company have since agreed to build a temporary footbridge near the School Road Bridge.

A group of local district councillors and the area’s MP, Neil O’Brien, have also agreed to meet with representatives from Network Rail next week to discuss any further questions or issues. Work was originally set to begin on the project this month, but has since been delayed due to the raised concerns.

Mr O’Brien said in response to the news: “Residents had raised concerns with me about the diversion route and about the length of time the School Road bridge was going to be closed for, so this is welcome news. Obviously, there are still other areas of concern, so I am looking forward to meeting Network Rail to discuss these as well as the revised plans.”

