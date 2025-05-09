Around 100 people celebrated the official opening.

A former ‘messy’ construction site is now proving useful to grateful Scouts in Kibworth.

Eight months ago, the site at the bottom of Warwick Park in Kibworth Beauchamp was overgrown land used by Network Rail as a construction site.

And now it is home to an education centre and outdoor facility for Kibworth Scout Group.

The land was donated to the group in memory of its late owners, Frank Douglas Simons and Beatrice Christine Woolley, whose families attended the event last month to declare the facility open.

Over 100 people joined for three hours of outdoor activities, including axe and tomahawk throwing, cooking on fire and lawn games.

Before leaving the site, Network Rail replaced the fencing around the land while Kibworth based TLR Landscaping and Garden Maintenance set to work transforming the overgrown land. Young volunteers were involved, every step of the way, thanks to evening and weekend planting sessions run by the company.

Funding grants from Harborough District Council, East Midlands Railway and David Wilson Homes enabled the construction of a permanent outdoor education facility, featuring outdoor classroom, mud kitchen, outdoor skills area, climbing nets and a storage wagon.

Ward councillors Cllr Phil King and Cllr Simon Wheleband also helped support the project.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Our Scout group in Kibworth is a large and popular group, run like all Scout groups by an incredible team of local people who are all volunteers.

“While our membership numbers have grown massively, waiting lists have continued to be long, with lot of young people waiting to join.

“The project, from a messy construction site to a safe outdoor learning environment, has been hugely supported by the local community, with so many people, businesses and organisations getting involved, we want to thank each and every person for their help and involvement.

“The community support has been amazing. It was particularly exciting watching Crouch Recovery manoeuvre in some of the large and heavy items.

“The facility is going to provide lots of exciting opportunities for the young people, particularly over the summer months, and we can’t wait to start using it.”