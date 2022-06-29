Kibworth schoolgirl will star in the English Youth Ballet’s production of Sleeping Beauty

Greta Bell

A talented teenage dancer from a Harborough district village is to star in the English Youth Ballet’s production of Sleeping Beauty.

Greta Bell, 14, from East Langton, is now rehearsing hard to perform with the national ballet at the Theatre Royal in Nottingham.

The Kibworth schoolgirl was thrilled to be selected to join English Youth Ballet after she showcased all of her skills in a high-standard video audition earlier this year.

Greta will be dancing alongside a host of international professional dancers in three performances of Sleeping Beauty at the Theatre Royal from Friday July 22 – Saturday July 23.

She is training at the Caroline Carr Dance Studios in Kibworth Beauchamp.