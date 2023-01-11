Stu Williamson Photography has been nominated for the 2023 International Elite 100 award for Global Photography Studio of the Year.

A Kibworth photographer is in the running for an international award.

Stu originally had a studio in Market Harborough in 1999 before he moved to Dubai for ten years where he ran a successful business before returning to Kibworth in 2014 and opening a studio.

He said: “It’s truly an honour and totally out of the blue. I’ve been a photographer for over 30 years and always looking to come up with something unique for all my clients. The great thing about this award is you cannot nominate yourself so thank you to all who took time out to recognise the studio”

Over the years Stu has photographed royal family members, tv stars, musicians, sporting greats and even Bill Gates.

But he says he treats all clients whether they are regular people or celebrities.

The told the Mail: “I just love taking photographs. It’s my hobby, not a job therefore I’m always motivated when I can create. As my motto says ‘Driven by the desire to be unpredictable’.”

The award winner will be announced in April. The award aims to honour achievements of global talent.

