Kibworth resident Tom Silk has been charged £170 for parking in his own parking space outside his property. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A Kibworth man says he has been slapped with a £170 fine and threatened with debt collection agencies – after parking in his own space.

Tom Silk claims it is the fifth time he has been hit with a fine from National Parking Management Limited after parking in one of two allocated spaces – which he has a permit for - outside his apartment on Station Road.

The 29-year-old marketing and communications manager from Kibworth Beauchamp is contesting the ticket but says the company has refused to respond to him and will only talk to his landlord.

He told the Mail: “The parking company is looking to charge me £170 for parking in my own parking space which I have a valid permit for. They are threatening me with debt collection agencies and court summons despite proving I have a permit. It’s ridiculous.

“It is also incredibly stressful, obviously nobody wants to have debt collection agencies chasing you for money at any time, especially not at the minute with my rent and bills going up.”

Tom first received four tickets at the start of this year while self-isolating with Covid-19.

He said he was given the charges because he had no permit displayed, but it was due to the pass not being sent through in time to display it.

Tom told the Mail: “Despite appealing they rejected them all using the same templated response as they did with this current one.

“I have two allocated spaces which are part of my rent agreement for the flat. I have been here since December 2021.”

National Parking Management had not responded to request for comment at the time of going to press.

In an email to Tom’s landlord the company said: “I can confirm there was no permit on display at the time of PCN issue and the resident had the opportunity to take the appeal further with the adjudicator but decided not to.

“After his appeal was rejected, he was given extra time to contact/pay the amount due or appeal to the adjudicator. As stated in his email he had no intention of resolving the issue.

