Kibworth invites author and TV health guru for her first ever library talk

Rosemary Conley with her new book "Through thick and thin".

Diet and fitness expert Rosemary Conley was invited to Kibworth Library to talk about her new memoir.

Through Thick and Thin, launched in autumn, details Rosemary’s journey, from a young child not expected to live past 10, to her battle with binge-eating to her health guru success.

The author from Leicester delivered her ‘inspiring’ talk to a packed audience last week.

Organiser Val Moore said: “Attributing her success to being an ordinary person who the public could relate to, she gave an incredibly inspiring talk. Her energy and enthusiasm for living every day to its fullest shone through. The packed audience in the library certainly agreed with her.”

Ms Conley told The Mail she was ‘excited’ to be invited by the library to talk about the book despite only being published in November.

She added: “This is the first time I have ever given a talk in a library so I was particularly excited.

“It’s been lovely to talk about the journey of my life which started when I was supposed to have died at the age of 10, and now I’m having the time of my life at the other end of my life.