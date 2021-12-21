Kibworth designer could be selected to create a new statue of legendary author Agatha Christie

Harvey has also designed the Leicester Tigers monument currently being created alongside the new Brooklyn Hotel development at the rugby club’s Welford Road stadium.

A talented designer is battling to win the race to create a stunning new statue of legendary author Agatha Christie in her hometown of Torquay.

Harvey Gardiner, 57, of Kibworth Harcourt, is joining up with Steve Winterburn of Yorkshire Fine Arts for the right to design the 1.5 times life size bronze tribute to Christie in Torquay Harbour.

Harvey and Steve have now been chosen as one of five national finalists with a concept that depicts the life and works of the world’s best-selling author.

Harvey's design for the new Agatha Christie statue.

“Our concept is based on the formative years of Agatha’s childhood and early life," said Harvey, a museum and visitor attraction specialist.

“We have set her in the context of her working as a Red Cross voluntary nurse.

“She worked in the Town Hospital during the First World War looking after the wounded soldiers and observing the refugees from Belgium.

“It is here that the inspiration for her character Hercule Poirot started to evolve.

“This design carries forward this message of wellbeing which resonates as a tribute to the work of the NHS today and serves to inspire people in the future.

“Alongside the message of wellbeing and kindness we pick up on the journey of Agatha from a child full of love for animals, nature, imaginary friends, madness and dreams and discover her life as a mischievous socialite with a passion for travel and adventure,” added Harvey, whose previous work includes the King Richard III exhibition in Leicester and ventures as far away as Dubai and Sri Lanka.

“It’s a journey which culminates in the creation of 66 detective novels, 14 short story collections, the longest-running play in the West End – the Mousetrap - and a DBE (Dame) among many other awards along the way.”

The gifted creator is now imploring people in Harborough and across Leicestershire to get behind him in the online public vote.

“Who ever gets the most votes wins – it’s as simple and straightforward as that.

“So please vote for us because we’d love to do this,” insisted Harvey.

Visit the webpage here to find out more and to vote for Harvey and Steve: https://www.torbay.gov.uk/news/pr8557/You will be able to vote until Sunday January 16.

The winning design is set to be unveiled in the autumn of 2022.

Known as the Queen of Crime, Dame Agatha Christie is the most published author in the world – and was born and grew up in Torquay.

Her immortal whodunnit thrillers have been printed in more than 100 languages - and sold over two billion copies around the world.

Harvey has also designed the Leicester Tigers monument currently being created alongside the new Brooklyn Hotel development at the rugby club’s Welford Road stadium.

The opening is scheduled for next autumn.

The emotion-charged tribute showcases the 53 heroic Leicester Tigers players killed in the two world wars - and 36 brave stars who fought and survived.

“We like to create proactive art that connects and can make a difference in communities.

“Through the courage and diversity of the stories linked with the players we can take the positive messages forward and inspire everybody to get involved, connect with sport, be part of a team and make better life choices,” said Harvey.

“Suddenly the world becomes a better place.”