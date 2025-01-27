Kibworth councillor calls for death penalty for convicted Southport Killer Axel Rudakubana

Triple murderer Axel Rudakubana was sentenced to 52 years in prison.

A Harborough district councillor is calling for the death penalty to be reinstated following the conviction of triple murderer Axel Rudakubana.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Whelband, Conservative councillor for the Kibworths in Harborough, says a national debate should be triggered after the 18-year-old was sentenced to 52 years in prison.

Rudakubana was found guilty of the brutal murder of three young children in Southport, the attempted murder of 10 others, and of producing ricin – a deadly poison – in his bedroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Whelband said: “He murdered three young children in cold blood and attempted kill ten more. After his arrest he said: ‘I’m so glad those kids are dead… it makes me happy.’ He also produced the deadly poison ricin in his bedroom. He is a monster.

“The argument I hear most from people who don’t want the death penalty is that they are concerned about wrongful convictions. There is no doubt in this case – he is 100 per cent guilty of these heinous crimes.

“The average cost to keep a prisoner is £45,000 per year. He will be in prison for a minimum of 52 years, which will cost the taxpayer over £2 million to keep him in prison. This is unacceptable.

“In cases such as this – where the crimes are so barbaric and there is no doubt about guilt – then the death penalty should be brought in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We should start a national debate about the return of death penalty as I think the vast majority of people in this country would agree with me.”

Had he been 18 when he carried out the murders, Rudakubana would have received a whole life sentence.