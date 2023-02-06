Volunteers Rebecca and Timothy with the Supporting People Award.

A charity in Kibworth has been given an award for its dedication to the community

The Well is a café, charity clothes shop and food bank which serves Kibworth and surrounding villages including Fleckney and Great Glen.

The Rural Community Council (RCC) awarded the charity the 2022 Supporting People Award in the large village category.

RCC executive director Sam Howlett said: “We thought The Well deserved to be winner in the Supporting People Category because it offers so much to the residents of Kibworth and the surrounding villages.

“People can drop in to get advice or just for a friendly chat.

“It seems to provide a safe community space, regardless of whether people have any money to spend in the cafe or shop, and of course the foodbank is a service which has become even more important since we visited last summer.

“The Well is an excellent example of a community hub which could be replicated in other villages”.

The Well’s operations manager, Andy Wright, said: We are honoured that the work we do in the local community has been recognised in this way.

“We were visited by representatives of the RCC last year, and they were able to see first-hand the work that we do, along with our partners, to provide a whole range of free support to those that want or need it. Particularly those in our communities who are vulnerable.

“Our certificate is now proudly on display in our café.”

