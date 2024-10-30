Kibworth-based wildlife hospital calls for hedgehog-friendly folk to release prickly patients into safe environments

Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital has several prickly patients ready for release. Photo: Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital

Staff at Kibworth-based Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital are calling on help to release rehabilitated hedgehogs.

Several hedgehogs have been nursed back to health by staff, and need releasing in similar environments to where they were found.

Those in the Leicestershire or Northamptonshire areas who have regular hedgehog visitors to their garden, or whose garden has access to wider green spaces are encouraged to come forward.

However, those interested should also be willing to leave out food two weeks after the release and have a hedgehog house or sheltered area in their garden.

Those meeting all the criteria can text hospital staff on 07951 285 366 with their name, address and details of their garden.

Participants must collect the hedgehog and sign forms agreeing to the criteria and to say the hedgehog will not be handled except for release.

The plea follows an update to the status of Britain’s only prickly mammal to ‘near threatened’ by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Its change on the organisation’s red list follows a dramatic decline in West European hedgehog numbers, mainly attributed to habitat loss.

A spokesperson for the wildlife hospital said: “Hedgehogs need our help now more than ever.

“Open up your gardens to be accessible for hedgehogs to pass through, create dead log piles and insect friendly areas to assist their natural feeding and stop the use of pesticides and chemicals in your gardens.

“Our work at the Leicestershire wildlife hospital is vital to help with the hedgehogs that are suffering and unwell and to make sure that they are successfully released back into the wild.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/leicestershirewildlifehospital to donate to the hospital’s work.