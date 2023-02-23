Kibworth author whose writing dreams were realised in lockdown will host double-book signing

Carolyn with author Cassandra Farren who inspired her writing journey.

A local writer whose dreams of authorship came true in lockdown is holding a book signing in Kibworth.

Carolyn Parker joined a writing challenge run by author Cassandra Farren on social media during lockdown 2021. The project led to a collection of real-life inspirational stories called Beautifully Broken.

In her own story, ‘Little Miss Understood’, the Kibworth writer explores the psychological effects of her adoption and being the only child without siblings among her classmates, which resulted in low self-esteem.

Her efforts led to her first solo book project – a memoir entitled A Place Called Shame.

The book details Carolyn’s challenges during early adulthood when she suddenly found herself facing ‘the biggest decision of her life’.

It follows her journey from motherhood and mental health issues to finally finding inner peace.

Carolyn will be at Crystal Luna, in Station Street, for a double book signing event on Sunday (February 26) from 11am to 4pm. A Q&A will be held at 11.30am.