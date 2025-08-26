Action from Kettering Town's Bank Holiday Monday clash against Harborough Town (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Kettering Town are appealing for witnesses to come forward following an allegation of racist abuse towards a match official during Monday's Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central clash with Harborough Town at Latimer Park.

The match was halted by referee Robert Pealing in the 68th-minute when an announcement was made over the PA system that there had been an incident of 'discriminatory and racist behavour'.

The comment is alleged to have been made towards assistant referee James Green from somebody in the all-ticket crowd.

The match was paused for 13 minutes while the match officials discussed the incident with officials and management from both clubs, before eventually play resumed in the 81st-minute.

The stoppage led to more than 17 minutes of time added on being played at the end of the game, which Harborough won 1-0, but the club were quick to issue a statement on social media following the match.

Harborough Town also issued a statement on social media, and they highlighted a second incident of alleged racist abuse, which was aimed towards a member of the Leicestershire side’s media team.

And officials at Kettering are keen to hear from anybody at the game who can give information on what happened.

"Kettering Town Football Club is aware of an allegation of racist abuse made during the Southern League Premier Central game against Harborough Town," read the statement.

"We strongly condemn racism and discrimination in all forms, it has no place in society or football.

"The club is unable to comment further as the alleged incident is the subject of an ongoing investigation, which we will support fully, however we are being proactive in seeking statements for the investigation.

"If you have any information, please send it to [email protected] in the strictest of confidence."

The statement from Harborough read: “Harborough Town are aware of two alleged incidents of racist abuse; one directed at a member of the HTFC media team during the first half, and the second directed at a match official in the second half of the game versus Kettering Town at Latimer Park.

"At this time, the club will make no further comment on either incident and will await the findings of both Kettering Town and the match officials.

"We stand alongside Kettering Town FC in condemning racism and discrimination in all forms, it has no place in society or football."