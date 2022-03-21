'Kat is a true inspiration' - Rotary honour given to Harborough woman

Kat with president Darren and district governor David Morris.

Market Harborough Rotary Club has awarded a coveted Paul Harris Fellowship to outstanding Rotarian Kat Fortnum.

Thrilled Kat was the main speaker at the club’s recent annual Charter Dinner, held at Market Harborough Golf Club, when she was saluted.

The medal and certificate were presented by Rotary District Governor David Morris.

President Darren Iliffe introduced Kat as being a long-time friend who followed him in joining Rotaract and Rotary in Market Harborough.

“Her work with the Different Strokes group has involved not only taking the lead with the project but tirelessly pushing it forward.

“She finds it difficult to switch off her drive to care for the wellbeing of others, often putting herself on the back burner,” said Darren.

“Kat is a true inspiration.

“She is someone that I could not be more proud of knowing and being able to call my friend.”

Reacting to being honoured, stunned Kat said: “I was completely shocked.

“It is wonderful to receive such recognition and it means a lot to me. It is good to have the Different Strokes group recognised as well. Thank you for this award.”

The Paul Harris award certificate says it is presented “In appreciation of tangible and significant contribution to a better understanding and friendly relations among people of the world”.

Born and bred in Market Harborough, Kat studied at Leicester University before setting up her own ceramics business in the town 10 years ago.

She is a skilled ceramicist, makes specialist hand-made ceramics and also teaches ceramics.

Kat is also a staunch supporter of the Market Harborough-based Different Strokes group.

It was launched to get behind young, working-age stroke survivors.

Members meet up from 11am-1pm on the first Saturday of every month in the Residents’ Lounge in Saxon Close.

You can check out their website here: https://differentstrokes.co.uk/groups/market-harborough/