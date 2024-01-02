Junior doctors’ strikes to continue for next six days across Leicestershire

The NHS says it is already a busy time of year

Junior doctors will strike from tomorrow (Wednesday)

Junior doctors’ strikes are set to continue for six days from tomorrow.

The NHS in Leicestershire say it is already a busy time of year, but industrial action is set to put even more strain on services.

Junior doctors will strike over pay from 7am tomorrow (Wednesday) until 7am on 9 January.

Leicestershire chief medical officer Dr Nil Sanganee said: “Using the right NHS service for your particular medical problem is vital as we enter this latest period of industrial action. NHS services are much busier than normal at this time of year. It’s more important than ever people get in the know about how to get the right care, before setting out anywhere.

“The NHS is here for you so please do seek help if you need it. Continue to attend planned medical appointments. If an appointment needs to be rescheduled, the NHS will let you know.”