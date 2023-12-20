Junior doctors’ strikes set to affect local healthcare services over festive period

There will also be changes to opening hours

Strikes will take place around the festive period

People are being advised to get clued up using health services over the festive period with doctors’ strikes looming.

Junior doctors are expected to be on strike from 7am on Wednesday 20 December to 7am on Saturday 23 December, and then for six days from 7am on Wednesday 3 January to 7am on Tuesday 9 January.

Chief Medical Officer for NHS Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland, Dr Nil Sanganee, said: “Getting in the know about how to use NHS services is particularly important at this time of year when services tend to be busier, but even more so this year with the additional impact of the junior doctors’ strikes.

“It is really important that you remind yourself now about the services to use and avoid putting the NHS under any unnecessary pressure by enjoying the festive period safely, limiting the spread of any illnesses and managing any existing health conditions well.

“Even if services are busy and you need medical help, the NHS is here for you so don’t delay coming forward, or the problem could become more serious. Continue to attend any planned medical appointments. If an appointment needs to be rescheduled during strike days, the NHS will let you know.”

For minor illnesses seek advice from a pharmacist or NHS 111 online.

GP practices will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, and residents are encouraged to book appointments through the NHS app.